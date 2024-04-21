Ranjit Reddy is in a confused state, says Konda Vishweshwar

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella Lok Sabha segment has stated that his opponents were perturbed with the immense response to his recent Praja Ashirwad Yatra and they were trying to replicate the same during their election campaigns.

He said that the opposition candidates were facing internal dissent as their own cadre revolted against them. Congress candidate was facing utmost opposition with the cadre accusing Ranjit Reddy of never visiting the constituency in the last five years.

There is palpable discontent and anger among Congress cadre at his nomination, because till the other day he was their adversary as a member of the BRS party, he said.

The Congress cadre viewed Ranjit as an opportunist, a turncoat to the core and held enormous distrust towards him. To overcome this animosity, the Congress candidate was attempting to reach out to the BRS cadre who helped him in the past, but they are equally upset with him for betraying them in this hour.

The position of Ranjit Reddy was literally like falling between the two stools and he is utterly confused, the BJP candidate said. The sole objective of both the Congress and BRS cadre in this election seems to be to defeat Ranjit Reddy, he added.