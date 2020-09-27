Rape And Murder Of A Girl In Moinabad: Congress demands SIT probe, ex gratia

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday demanded that the Telangana government constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape and murder of a girl by a local TRS leader.



Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah, along with TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, former Corporator Shaik Shareef, Youth Congress leaders Shahbaz Khan, Mohd Inram Khan, Mohd Mohsin and other leaders met the family members of the victim, Nazia Begum, at their residence in Moinabad on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons later, Sameer Waliullah said the statements of family members clearly suggest that the girl was sexually abused by the TRS leader Madhu Yadav for over a year and he allegedly murdered her on September 25. However, he said that the police were trying to show girl's death as suicide. He said that the police registered a case of rape and abetment to suicide case against Madhu Yadav. He said the police had earlier registered a case under IPC Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 306 (abetment to commit suicide). But after investigation, the police altered the section 376 (rape) from 354. Similarly, he said the Section 306 should be altered to Section 302 as the girl was allegedly murdered and she did not commit suicide.

Sameer Waliullah alleged that some ruling TRS leaders were reportedly trying to pressurise the local police to hush up the case. Therefore, he demanded that the State government constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter in a fair manner. He said that the culprit should be punished by conducting the trial in a fast track court.

The Congress leader said that the victim, Nazim Begum, was the bread earner for her family and she used to look after her mother and a younger sister.

Therefore, he demanded that the State government pay adequate compensation to the family. He warned that the Congress would launch agitation if the TRS government tried to dilute the case to protect the leader of the ruling party.