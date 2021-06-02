Rare 22 Degree Circular Sun Halo spotted in Hyderabad Today

Sun Halo in Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city was in for a surprise during the noon hours of Wednesday on 2nd June, 2021, when a rare sun halo was observed. Also, it is known as "22 degree circular Halo". It is an unusual optical solar spectacle. This happens when the sun's or moon's rays get refracted/deflected though the hexagonal ice crystals in citrus cloud. This is also known as the Kaledoscopic Effect.

The sun is surrounded by rainbow ring, having both red and blue color displayed prominently.

Many have come out of their houses and taken a photos of the sun, few enthusiasts also have taken selfie's, with sun as a background.

The sun halo is an optical phenomenon, which is produced by light interacting with suspended ice particle in atmostphere. It is a phenomenon that occurs in cold nations. It is rarely appears in the warm nations like India, he stated.

"The 22 degree circular halo can accompany both sun and the moon. When their rays are refraced through the hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus clouds".

These clouds are generally formed when water vapour freezes into ice crystals at altitudes 5 to 10 kilometres above the earth's surface.

Halo is not a rainbow, it is different, as the name suggests, the phenomenon occurs, when a circle having a radius having approximately 22 degrees forms around the sun. A similar phenomenon is believed to be common with moon, during the winter.

Sun halo cannot be predicted, people of Hyderabad feel very lucky to witness it. Some have said, that they were taken back to see the sun surrounded by a large ring.

People have stated that they have seen witnessed similar with moon twice, but never with the sun. People were busy clicking the images of the sun halo, but many felt, the images clicked by them, were not good as the real one, because due to sunlight against, the images captured were not clear.

Many also went upstairs on the terrace, to witness the sun show, which looked so spectacular.





