Rare books saved for posterity

Hyderabad: Thanks to digitization of books going on for the past few years, students who visit the Dr BR Ambedkar library at Osmania University (OU) are shifting from printed books to digital ones. Thus, the books already wearing out are avoided from further strain and tear. During the academic year 2018-19, the students and the researchers at the university placed over 45,000 books from the library's collection in the public domain. These books are available at the public domain of the library 'archive.org.'



The library does not only accommodate the archives from the university but also subscribes to other journals and publications which are easily accessible to the students. Speaking to The Hans India, RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar Library, OU, said, "The reading habits among the students are undergoing transformation due to rapid increase in e-books. Since the books are versatile and can be carried on their smartphones, there are many takers for the digital collections of books."

Suresh, a final year law student, said, "the e-books also provide access to dictionary and translation. So, you don't have to carry heavy books, and these can accompany you wherever you go. Online access to publications is helpful as I get to access scores of national and international journals."

Rare books not much patronised

The Dr BR Ambedkar Library at Osmania University (OU) has a collection of more than 5 lakh books that are not borrowed by the students for the past several years. Over 90 per cent of these books are now covered in dust. Pavan also said that the students gather and make their notes in the library but are never seen reading the books from the library.



He further said, "There are various collections of books that are collected over the centuries and a few of them are the rare books that one cannot find in any other libraries or in online sites, except the public domain of the library.

In order to make these students get aware of these books, we are digitalising rare books and putting them online." Students who visit the library are mostly focused on preparing for the competitive exams, or sometimes make notes of lectures. During the academic year 2018-19, out of the 5 lakh books available in the library, only around 35,000 books were borrowed by the students for their academics.

RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar Library, OU