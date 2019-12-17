Trending :
Rashtrapathi Nilayam getting ready for President at Bolarum

Highlights

Malkajgiri: In view of President's visit to Hyderabad as part of annual southern sojourn, Joint Collector Vidyasagar held a meeting with district officials at the Collectorate on Monday to discuss arrangements to be made at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum. The President will be staying in Hyderabad from December 20 to 26.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the President's visit. He ordered officials to provide necessary security arrangements such as providing police security, fire engine, road repairs, markings, signboards, and cleanliness.

He instructed the DHO to arrange for 108 ambulance and organise a health camp. Electricity officials were ordered to provide lighting and generators. DSO was instructed to provide food and snacks arrangements. DRO Madhukar Reddy, district officials and others attended the meeting.

