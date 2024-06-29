Rashtrapati Nilayam to organise cyclothon tomorrow

Hyderabad: To promote environmental awareness with the theme ‘Pedal for the Planet’, Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with Hyderabad Cyclist group will be organising a cyclothon on Sunday.

So far, nearly 850 participants have registered for the event, which is supported by National Mineral Development Corporation and organised by the Hyderabad Cyclist Group. It aligns with the theme of this month's World Environment Day. The cyclothon will commence at 6 AM from Rashtrapati Nilayam, with participants cycling a designated route that stretches to ECIL X Roads. Pullela Gopichand, former Indian badminton player will be gracing the event. Registration for the cyclothon will end on Saturday evening.

According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, the event aims to bring together cycling enthusiasts and environmental advocates to pedal in support of a greener planet. Following the cyclothon, attendees will have the unique opportunity to tour the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam, enriching their participation with a blend of fitness and heritage appreciation. This event is part of a broader vision set forth by the President Droupadi Murmu to enhance citizen engagement and foster meaningful contributions to the nation's heritage and environmental preservation efforts.

Dr K Rajani Priya, manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, said, “In line with this vision, Rashtrapati Nilayam was opened all-year round for public visit, with the option to book online tickets at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ for the citizens. Multiple community engagement events like this cyclothon have been organised in the last year, with over 1.3 lakh visitors till date. The cyclothon serves as a platform for citizens to actively engage in promoting sustainable practices while celebrating the rich cultural legacy of Rashtrapati Nilayam.”