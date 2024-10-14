Rath Yatras begin on Oct 20 across State’s 33 districts

Hyderabad: With the aim to ‘create awareness’ about State government efforts to improve amenities at Gurukula schools and to ‘expose’ the previous BRS government’s ‘failure’ on ‘deteriorated standards’ during its regime, the SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Finance Corporation chairmen will be embarking on ‘rath-yatras’ from different corners of the State. They will be studying the present situation of the Gurukulas as part of the yatra towards helping out the government, which is coming up with Young India—Integrated Schools across the State.

According to the party, these yatras would begin on October 20, and upon their conclusion, a report will be submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The chairmen Nagaragari Pritam (SC Corporation), Nuthi Srikanth Goud (BC Finance Corporation), T Bellaiah Naik (SC Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), and Obaidullah Kotwal (TS Minority Finance Corporation) will start from different locations and will cover individually all 33 districts.

For instance, Pritam would begin rath-yatra from Yadadri temple and, after covering the entire district, would be entering Jangaon district. Later, it will cover Mahabubabad, Warangal, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Asifabad, and other districts. While prioritising the education sector, the leaders shall be exposing the failures of the previous government and will be visiting all the hostels. They will be assessing the situation in various residential schools, focussing on boarding amenities such as beds, cosmetic charges, and other key issues.

“We shall be submitting a report to the Chief Minister about this, which will include vacancies about teachers, declined percentage of students, and poor maintenance during the BRS regime,” explained Pritam to The Hans India.

Will be promoting CM’s vision of ‘quality and equality’ in education

Giving details about the yatra, Pritam said that the State is already running 668 Guruka schools, but most of these schools lack basic provisions. Hence the State government is aiming to convert them into integrated schools besides improving their conditions. On the other hand, the constructions for Integrated Schools whose foundation was laid on October 11 will be expedited without impacting the existing Gurukulas. “Our aim is to promote the concept of quality and equality in education, which is envisaged by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy,” he added.