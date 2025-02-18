Ration cards for all eligible soon, assures CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to issue new ration cards to all the eligible families. In view of poll code in effect in some of the districts, he asked officials to roll out new ration cards in districts where the election code is not in effect.

During a review meeting, the CM ordered officials to make immediate arrangements for the issuance of new ration cards across the state. The officials have been asked to complete the verification of applications for new Ration Cards received in Gram Sabhas, Caste Survey and at Mee Seva centres at the earliest.

The Chief Minister inquired with the officials about the surging crowds for ration cards at Mee Seva centres even after the government received applications several times. The officials briefed the CM that some families are submitting applications repeatedly and it could be the main reason for a huge rush at the centres. Such a situation would not have arisen if the cards were issued immediately, the Chief Minister said, asking the officials to take immediate measures to issue ration cards.

The CM appealed to the families who had already submitted applications to stop visiting the centres. Since the Election Code is in force in many districts in view of MLC polls, Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to start issuing ration cards in the districts where the code is not effective. New ration cards will be issued in all districts once the election code is lifted. On this occasion, the Chief Minister examined several designs for new ration cards prepared by the Civil Supplies Department.

He pointed out that lakhs of people have already applied. Some existing cardholders also requested the addition of new family members to the ration cards. Towards streamlining the process, he advised officials to raise awareness and prevent duplicate applications.