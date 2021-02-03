Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad to reopen on Feb 7

Ravindra Bharati is all set to reopen on February 7, 10 months after its closure. The auditorium of Ravindra Bharati was closed to the public due to the Covid pandemic.

M Harikrishna, director of department of language and culture said that they were awaiting the Covid guidelines from the government before taking a call on 100 per cent occupancy of auditoriums.

In addition to the programmes, offline performances will also be continued after the auditorium is opened. Harikrishna said that they were initially hesitant to conduct online classes and shows, however, the classes had a massive response from the audience.

Ravindra Bharati which consists of three halls including a main theatre, a mini theatre and a conference hall hosts over 100 programmes in a month. For an event, the bookings are generally made a month prior to the programme.

The auditorium has a seating capacity of 1,004 seats i.e, 768 seats in the main auditorium and 336 seats in balcony.