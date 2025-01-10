RBVRR College of Arts and Science Celebrates 13th Graduation Day Ceremony

Hyderabad: RBVRR College of Arts and Science held its 13th Graduation Day ceremony today at 10 AM in the campus auditorium, conferring degrees to its accomplished graduates. The event featured esteemed dignitaries, including the chief guest Dr. Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and guest of honour Prof. Shashikanth, the Controller of Examinations from Osmania University.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the commencement of the celebrations. Approximately 600 students from various undergraduate and postgraduate programs were recognized for their successful completion of their respective courses, receiving their graduation certificates amidst a joyous atmosphere.

In his address, Dr. Balakishta Reddy commended the achievements of female students, highlighting their excellence across diverse fields. He urged all students to deepen their research efforts in their chosen disciplines and to seize every opportunity that comes their way.

Prof. Shashikanth also shared encouraging words, noting that the new education policy provides students greater flexibility to explore a wide array of academic paths. He encouraged graduates to capitalize on all available opportunities.

The ceremony was presided over by Sudarshan Reddy, secretary of RBVRR College, and attended by Principal Dr. Achyuta Devi, faculty members, and a vibrant gathering of students and guests.

As the graduates step into the next phase of their lives, the college community celebrates their perseverance and success, marking another milestone in the institution's commitment to academic excellence.