Recalling 20 lakh textbooks an ill-advised decision: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy criticised recalling 20 lakh textbooks, terming it as an ill-advised decision, and said the negligence of the officials has put a burden on the government's exchequer.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said it is not appropriate for the government to recall nearly 20 lakh books, which were to be distributed to the students on June 12, as the names of the former chief minister and education minister were in the foreword of the Telugu textbook from Class I to X. He said that action should be taken against those responsible for burdening government exchequer for reprinting.

At the same time, he asked the state government to emulate the spirit of the decision taken by the neighbouring state, as “The AP government had distributed books with the photo of the previous chief minister. Moreover, tearing the pages of the preface of those books with the National Anthem and the Pledge would mean insulting the country and the Constitution," he added.

That apart, the BJPLP leader questioned the state government for not implementing its six guarantees even after six months of coming to power. He complained that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government could not implement the pension increase given as a guarantee to old people, widows, disabled and others.

He also demanded the State government to immediately take steps to solve the problems faced by the Asha workers. He recalled the Congress assurances during Asha workers dharna on assuring jobs for the field assistants and demanded to increase the remuneration to Asha workers to Rs 18,000 per month.