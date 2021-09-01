Reconsider decision on schools: Parents to government

Hyderabad: Even as the State government has instructed to re-open educational institutions from September 1, parents have demanded it to reconsider its decision due to the Covid pandemic. Opposing the government's decision, the Telangana Parents' Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS) started an online survey last week on change.org to stop 'forced' physical classes for all students.

According to TPACRS, a survey revealed that parents are concerned about sending their children to schools. "About 5,000 parents from different schools have signed a petition saying physical classes should be stopped," said Asif Hussain Sohail, president of TPACRS. He said the Telangana High Court on Tuesday also endorsed the opinion of parents and stayed the opening of schools, saying physical classes "are not mandatory". The HC also directed the government to formulate guidelines for child safety.

Sohail stated that the association believes in creating a safe ecosystem for both parents and schools. It demands parents be taken into confidence and made aware of child safety measures. Make physical classes or online classes optional and not mandatory and ensure all safety norms are in place in schools.