Record 57K govt jobs created in a year, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced on Wednesday that the State government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has successfully recruited 57,000 individuals into government service within the span of a year – a remarkable achievement at the national level.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Natco Zilla Parishad High School in Kothur of Shadnagar constituency on Wednesday, the Minister highlighted the government’s committed efforts to strengthen public education.

“Initiatives are underway to introduce digital classrooms across all government schools, with a clear objective to enhance academic standards through a structured, expert-driven approach,” Sridhar Babu said.

He emphasised the goal of preparing students in government institutions to perform on par with those in private schools.

“Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence are being integrated into the curriculum to ensure future-readiness. Teachers have a key role in restoring public trust in government schools. Long-pending promotions for government teachers have been addressed. Specialised ‘Amma Committees’ have been established to oversee school operations,” the Minister added.

He also addressed criticism from the opposition, calling it politically motivated and baseless, especially as the government is earnestly working to deliver on every electoral promise. He questioned the credibility of those who failed to provide housing for the poor over the past decade but now seek to criticise the current administration. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development, the Minister stated that Indiramma housing would be provided to all eligible beneficiaries in a phased manner.

The event was attended by Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah and representatives from Natco, including Lakshminarayana and PSRK Prasad.