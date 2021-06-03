RED FM's virtual concert MUSICOM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's No1 FM Station Superhits 93.5 Red FM is organising a virtual concert called MUSICOM. This virtual concert is a mix of music and comedy. Through MUSICOM, RED FM wants the listeners to deal with Covid-19 stress, pandemic restrictions with ease.

'As we can R (relax) in the confines of your home, E (experience) superhits music and while practicing D (distancing).' This concert will give the netizens one of its kind virtual extravaganza just by staying at home.



Musicians and comedians from the industry are offering their time and talent for the fun and enjoyment. Listeners can tune into Red FM 93.5 or log in to Red FM Telugu digital platforms to experience the super hit music by Hyderabad's renowned children's band V4 band on June 5 from 5 pm onwards and Tollywood singer Bhargavi Pillai on June 12 from 5 pm onwards.

To burst a laugh, RedFM brings in Jabardasth fame Rocket Raghava on June 6 from 5 pm onwards and Tollywood comedian Dhanraj on June 13 from 5 pm onwards. The virtual concert aims to help relax the panic and to uplift the spirit of the people.

The virtual concert will be held during the weekends Red FM's official digital pages, RedFM TELUGU. For regular updates on the concert people can tune into Superhits 93.5 Red FM.