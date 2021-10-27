Reddy Enclave roots for GHMC help as residents dread to tread shabby roads

Alwal: There seems to be no respite for the residents of Reddy Enclave in Alwal from bad interior roads, open drains, neglected Pedda Cheruvu that has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the contamination of drinking water with sewage.

The residents of the area are cursing their misfortune as they are forced to live with all the pervading stench from the Pedda Cheruvu partly due to growth of water hyacinth and partly due to garbage dumped on lakeshore. Further, the internal roads with huge potholes are giving nightmares to motorists, especially the bike riders, who have good chances of falling victims to accidents, mainly during rains.

"The GHMC officials have made false promises with regard to cleaning and beautification of lake. The smell due to thick blanket of water hyacinth and the garbage dumped recklessly on the lakeshore is unbearable. No succour has come from the civic authorities though we have submitted several pleas urging them to clean the lake," said S Verma, a resident of the colony.

"With potholes of big crater size, it has become a nightmarish experience for us to commute on colony roads, especially during rains when all roads are inundated with floodwater. The colony roads were not re-carpeted since ages. Whenever we complain to the GHMC, they address the issue temporarily by filling the potholes with sand and gravel, which perish after a few days exposing the problem and the nonchalance of officials once again," said T Rohit, another resident of the colony.

"We don't understand why always our pleas always fall on the deaf ears of GHMC. The open drains in the colony have been an elephant in the room, still it doesn't wants to solve it. Also, the drinking water pipelines are laid outside due to which water gets contaminated with sewage whenever it rains. We have requested them to lay the drinking water pipelines underground, but no amount of pleading could move them," voiced another resident.