Live
- Kunuthuru: Training in Millet recipes concludes
- Puttaparthi: 3 farmers commit suicide
- South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards from CII
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 20, 2023
- Hyderabad: Milad procession to be taken out on Oct 1
- Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha awards on Sept 30
- Weather update: Rains in AP for three days amid expected low pressure area
- Chittoor: No crackers during Ganesh idols immersion
- Talasani inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion on PV Marg
- Hyderabad: City soaks in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Just In
Religious fervour envelopes Hyderabad
Highlights
A festive spirit enveloped the state capital as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi began with religious fervour on Monday, with idols of Lord Ganesh of...
A festive spirit enveloped the state capital as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi began with religious fervour on Monday, with idols of Lord Ganesh of myriad forms and sizes were installed in homes and at pandals praying for prosperity and wisdom. Devotees started performing pujas and holding special religious rituals which will conclude with immersion of idols on September 28.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS