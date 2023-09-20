  • Menu
Religious fervour envelopes Hyderabad

Highlights

A festive spirit enveloped the state capital as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi began with religious fervour on Monday, with idols of Lord Ganesh of...

A festive spirit enveloped the state capital as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi began with religious fervour on Monday, with idols of Lord Ganesh of myriad forms and sizes were installed in homes and at pandals praying for prosperity and wisdom. Devotees started performing pujas and holding special religious rituals which will conclude with immersion of idols on September 28.

