Religious fervour envelopes new Telangana Secretariat
- Yagams, homams and special pujas mark inauguration
- CM participates in ‘Purnahuti ‘of the yagam
- Vedic scholars and priests perform Sudharshanayagam, Chandiyagam and vaastu puja in front of the building
Hyderabad: The new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was enveloped with religious fervour with yagams, homams and special pujas on its inauguration on Sunday.
Vedic scholars and priests performed Sudharshanayagam, Chandiyagam and vaastu puja in front of the building on the new premises.
The religious activity began at 5 am and continued till Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in the Secretariat in the afternoon.
Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy and his wife participated in the yagam and completed all rituals. The CM participated in ‘Purnahuti ‘of the yagam
All the ministers, leaders, MPs, MLAs and corporation chairmen and top officials took blessings of priests at the yagam venue. Panchayati Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao was the centre of attraction as he wore traditional attire and performed special puja.
KCR reached the main door of the Secretariat and unveiled a plaque before cutting ribbon as mark of inauguration of the new Secretariat at auspicious time of 1.25 pm. He went round the premises travelling in a electric vehicle before reaching the sixth floor. KCR occupied his chambers by offering special prayers. A galaxy of leaders greeted the CM in the chambers.
Heavy security was deployed both in and outside the Secretariat to ensure smooth conduct of the inaugural function. Traffic restrictions imposed on the Secretariat premises caused hardships to commuters around the Necklace Road and the Tank Bund areas.