Remarks against Ambedkar: PCC to take out protest march from Tank Bund to Collectorate today

Hyderabad: Upping the ante against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks against Ambedkar, the PCC will be taking out a protest march on Tuesday from Ambedkar’s statue at Tank Bund to Hyderabad Collectorate at Lakdikapul.

Led by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Ministers, MPs, MLAs and chairmen of various corporations and other leaders will take part in the procession.

This is part of the nationwide ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman’ marches against Amit Shah for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar and demanding Union Minister’s resignation. This marks the beginning of week-long ‘Ambedkar Samman Saptah’ being organised by the Congress across the country.