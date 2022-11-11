Remember APRA promises before visiting State: Errabelli to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cheated Telangana by not implementing the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, the Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Thursday asked the Prime Mnisiter with what face he was coming to the State. Addressing a press conference here at TRSLP office, Dayakar Rao said, "We are not blaming Prime Minister Modi for coming to Telangana. But, what has Modi done for Telangana in these eight years? Modi is a person who has not even fulfilled the promises made in the Reorganisation Act.

The BJP leaders have a habit of breaking their promises. We have seen what Bandi Sanjay (Telangana BJP chief) had said during various elections and then how he went against his own words," said Dayakar Rao. The Panchayat Raj Minister alleged that the Centre was giving awards to his department but cutting the funds. "Our department has received awards from the Centre on its functioning but funds are not coming. The government is imposing cuts without giving funds to the working State government.

As many as 18 Central teams have visited to look for flaws in the employment guarantee scheme. They could not notice flaws but said that the State government did not take permission for the works. Should we take permission from the centre to plant trees?" asked Dayakar Rao, alleging the Centre was obstructing the schemes in Telangana.

The TRS leader said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who promised to reduce the gas cylinder price from Rs 450 to Rs 200 made the same to Rs 1100. The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who did dharna for Bayyaram steel factory in the past, was not visible now, he alleged.

The BJP conspired not to let KCR move to other States. The BJP is harassing Telangana in all ways. If BJP had nothing to do with the case of poaching of MLAs, why did they go to the High Court against SIT?, asked Dayakar Rao. Replying to a question, he said the Governor should act like a Governor.