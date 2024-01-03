Renovated OP clinics inaugurated at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Renovated out-patient clinics of Nephrology and Gastroenterology departments of Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad was inaugurated by the Director of Medical Education, Telangana state, Dr B Triveni and Academic DME, Dr Siva Ram Prasad on Tuesday.

This will enable the doctors of the departments to consult the ailing, poor and needy patients in a sophisticated and modern ambience which will further add to the patient satisfaction and quality care services. The DME and the academic DME expressed great satisfaction for the renovated and modernised OP clinics.

The superintendent of the hospital, Dr. B Nagendar urged the doctors to deliver even more involved care in the improved ambience. He expressed gratitude to the government for enabling the doctors to work in an improvised ambience so that they can deliver best quality patient care.