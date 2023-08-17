Replacement of Vande Bharat Rake with Conventional Coaches for today

Hyderabad: Due to technical snag which required immediate attention, Train No. 20834, (Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam) Vande Bharat is also being replaced with conventional coach Train along with the Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Vande Bharat train that has been already replaced in the early morning on Thursday.

According to the SCR officials, railways are taking all necessary measures to ensure that passengers who had made reservations by the train are able to meet their travel needs.Passengers who had made reservations by the train are being sent messages about the same.Passengers can either opt to cancel their tickets or travel by the special Convention rake

In case, passengers cancel their ticket, they will be given full refunds. In case, they travel by special train, difference of fare will be given to the passengers.The train will depart from Secunderabad at 3 pm.Catering arrangements, on par with Vande Bharat Train services (on payment) are being ensured for all the passengers, said senior officer SCR.

Announcements are being made at all stations regularly.Adequate Ticket Checking Staff, Security and Catering Personnel are being deployed to take care of the passengers requirements, he added.



