Residents hail HYDRAA’s razing of Habsiguda barrier wall

Hyderabad|: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has removed a barrier wall that had been dividing two major colonies, Nandanavanam and Jayanagar, in Habsiguda. This move has brought significant relief to local residents by reducing their commute from 1.5 kilometres to just 300 metres.

With the wall now removed, residents from Street 4 in Nandanavanam can directly access the main Habsiguda road by passing through Street 6. Residents had struggled with this connectivity issue for 15 years. Previously, residents of Nandanavanam had to take a longer route, covering 1.5 kilometres, to reach the NGR I Metro Station. The wall’s removal now allows them to access the main road via Street Number 6, cutting the distance to just 300 metres.

According to residents, despite repeated complaints to municipal authorities and discussions with the Jayanagar Colony Association, no action was taken. It was only after a complaint was filed through the Prajavani grievance platform that HYDRAA intervened.

Residents from Concrete Trumpet Apartments expressed happiness and gratitude, noting that this development will save time and reduce daily stress.