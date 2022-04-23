Residents of Madhapur demand permanent solution for open drain

Hyderabad: As monsoon approaching in couple of months residents of Madhapur have started raising their civic issues that can cause several difficulties to them such as a permanent closure of open storm water drain in Kaveri Hills that have been kept open from several months and has become a major concern for the residents, commuters and pedestrians as they may face any unexpected accident due to the open drain close to the Kondapur flyover.

A resident of Madhapur, Ridhima G have demanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to provide the residents a permanent closure of open drain that have been open from months. She said that the water from the pen drain storm water drain line in Kaveri Hills flows into the pit causing water stagnation and mosquito breeding point.



Though she lodged a complaint with the concerned officials only a temporary solution was provided after the official regretted the inconvenience the temporary leakage was covered with precast slabs. The officials said that for permanent solution the file has been sent for administrative sanction. "After getting the sanction, will take up the work," said GHMC official form the Serilingampally zone.

It has been several days that the file has been sent to the authorities but till now no action has been taken. Residents feel that by resolving the problem temporarily the authorities may ignore to provide a permanent solution for the problem.

However, the residents said that in monsoon the open drain might get more dangerous for the commuters and has demanded the municipal corporation to immediately bring a permanent solution for their problem.

Another resident of Madhapur, T Suresh said that there are several other civic issues being faced by the residents of the Madhapur including poor roads, open manholes and old sewage lines that gets overflowing in every monsoon.

They urged the GHMC to resolve all their issues ahead of monsoon.

Suresh also recalled that in the previous year monsoon due to the heavy rain the open drain in Madhapur was overflowing with sewage water causing severe difficulties to residents and commuters as the road towards Madhapur road was flooded.