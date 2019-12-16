Residents of Nagarjuna Nagar Colony complain of foul smell

Kapra: Residents of Nagarjuna Nagar Colony submitted a representation seeking solution to various problems to Kapra Circle Deputy Commissioner Shilaja during the Prajavani programme held on Monday.

They said foul smell was oozing out from drainage running from Andhra Bank to Chakripuram Crossroads as fish vendors are dumping waste into it. "Illegal parking on the main road is causing hardships for commuters," they said seeking action against the inconvenience causers. Colony president Tirumalesh, Narsing Rao, Appa Rao, Venkatesh, Yavapuram Ravi, Ravinder and others were present.