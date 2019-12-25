Residents on the edge due to drainage overflow

Kondapur: The locals residing next to Burfi Ghar, Sri Ram Nagar, are facing hardships as the road going through their colonies is inundated by overflowing sewage water. The locals allege the water is spread kilometres long and has left a malodorous stench all across the locality which increases during early morning hours.

G Lochan, a local resident, shared, "The overflow is causing a lot of obstructions for officer goes and daily commuters as half of the road is covered with sewerage water which causes traffic congestion during evening hours. We have intimated the civic authorities and they have assured the matter will be addressed as soon as possible."