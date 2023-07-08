Resolve streetlight complaints in two days: Mayor to officials

Hyderabad: The City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed the officials to resolve the street woes within two days. On Friday, she reviewed the maintenance of street lights along with Commissioner Ronald Rose and the officials of the electricity department at the GHMC headquarters.

Vijayalakshmi said, in the last meeting, she promised to resolve the complaints received by the concerned agency immediately, but as per the promise, the complaints are not being resolved due to the lack of buffer stock, and therefore many allegations and complaints are coming from the people and the corporator.

The Mayor said that while the GHMC has to spend the amount that is being paid for the monthly charges to the electric department, the necessary buffer stock is not being prepared for the city due to the allocation of funds to other municipalities in the State and therefore, complaints cannot be resolved immediately.

She said that in some areas the street lights are lit during the day and not lit at night. Similar allegations have been received from across the city.