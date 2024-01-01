Respiratory cases spike in State

Hyderabad: There has been a spike in respiratory cases in different parts of the State. But, thankfully not many need hospitalisation. Doctors have advised nasal cleaning and hygiene, particularly among children.

A survey was done by the Indian Medical Association Telangana on the increased respiratory cases. Dr Pratibha, a senior doctor from Hyderabad, says there is definitely a recent peak in respiratory cases, but almost all are self-limiting. Most only have cold, throat irritation and dry cough with some malaise and myalgia; there are very few with high fever. But there is another scenario which had the highest peak a few weeks back, with fever followed by arthritis, lasting 4-8 weeks.

Doctor AP Praveen Kumar says sore throats have increased. Also there are increased incidences of Parotitis. Cough with bronchospasm in patients who have never wheezed in their lifetime is continuing in the same vein as it was in the last five months post monsoon. No evidence of any increased incidence of hypoxic patients’.

Dr.Rajeswar (respiratory medicine) of Nizamabad: Post viral cough cases are more. ‘Consolidation cases less (bacterial) subsided by dual Ab therapy on OP basis.

Dr Ahmed: “I have seen many cases of flu-like symptoms: resolves with supportive treatment. If cough is not subsiding, nebulisations are helping. If high grade fever without drop in SPO2 are responding to fluvir. Very rare hospitalisation are required with drop in spo2. For parotitis only Brufen and paracetamol will help’.

A Paediatrician from Nizamabad, Dr Srisailam Kottooru says there is an increase in respiratory cases with mild RD in children below two years of age. A majority of them are recovering without admissions. A very few need hospitalisation and intensive care. Nasal cleaning and hygiene in the supportive care of infants is essential. The number of Parotitis cases have shot up to almost like epidemic levels in 15 days. Over 70 cases have been reported from my end. All self-limiting; only two needed admission. Viral diarrhoea cases increased over the past week, he says.