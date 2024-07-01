Live
Respond on the promises made to unemployed: KTR to Rahul
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond on the promises he made to the unemployed youth during the elections as no one from the State was responding to their woes.The BRS leader took to Twitter to seek clarification on the problems of unemployed youth in the State.
“You had personally met, promised the Telangana youngsters that recruitment of 2 lakh government jobs would be completed within the first one year of Congress assuming office. Your party also published “job calendar” (full page advertisements) in all leading newspapers along with dates following your promise.
It is over seven months now but not a single new job notification has been issued so far and more importantly 10 promised dates have passed. How will your government deliver on the 2 lakh recruitment process without issuing any notifications? Please do respond as none responsible in Telangana Government seem to care,” said KTR on his twitter account.