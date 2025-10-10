Revanth flags concerns over US tariffs, H-1B visa fee hike

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed significant concerns regarding the United States’ recent decisions to increase tariffs on Indian goods and to raise the H-1B visa fee. The Chief Minister conveyed these apprehensions during a meeting with an influential American delegation, which included senior US business leaders, think tank representatives, and philanthropic figures.

The delegation, which focuses on bilateral relations, investment, and policy exchange between India and the US, met with the Chief Minister and IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday.

Emphasising the major significance and contribution of the Telangana diaspora to America’s economic progress, the Chief Minister stated that the recent decision to raise the H-1B visa fee could have an adverse impact on the economies of both nations and potentially lead to unrest and misunderstandings between the two countries. He also highlighted the anxieties generated by abrupt policy decisions such as the recent tariff hikes.

Reddy underscored the continuity of developmental policy initiatives followed by successive state governments, a consistency that has paved the way for the growth of the global city that Hyderabad is today. He noted that, despite political and ideological differences, all governments adopted best practices from the past and never deviated from established policies.

Explaining his ambitious ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision, the Chief Minister detailed the government’s aim to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He asserted that Hyderabad is now competing with global metropolises such as New York, Tokyo, and Seoul (South Korea), challenging global standards in improving its infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

The Chief Minister highlighted several ‘game-changer’ projects planned for Hyderabad and the wider state, including the Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, new manufacturing zones, Bharat Future City, a Dry Port, dedicated Road and Rail connectivity with a Seaport in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Musi River Rejuvenation scheme, and the significant expansion of the Hyderabad Metro rail network.