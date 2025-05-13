Revanth is bulldozing people’s dreams, says Eatala

Hyderabad: On Monday, Malkajgiri MP EatalaRajender continued his tirade against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, charging that the CM is ignoring the plight of people and is focused on demolishing pucca houses.

He alleged that concerted efforts are being made to demolish a colony established in Alwal in 1965, along with the houses in the old colony, and notices have been issued to temples as well.

At that time, there wasn’t enough space for human habitation in the area, so homes were built. “If one generation sacrifices, the second generation builds houses, and the third generation studies,” he stated, highlighting the situation in Balaji Nagar and Arundhati Nagar. Among those affected is Buchamma, a resident of Nallachervu in Kukatpally, who tragically ended her life after the demolitions. The Chief Minister claims to be bringing about positive changes in people’s lives, stating he will make independent decisions in their interest. However, he is, in fact, demolishing pucca houses under the guise of the HYDRA initiative, he said.

“When HYDRA demolished a house in Nallachervu, Buchamma committed suicide as a result,” they noted. “When people are suffering from sleepless nights and committing suicides, those who laugh are the real psychos,” they added. While advocates argue in courts, ultimately, the final judges are the people. In a democracy, each party has its own duties and agenda, but in the end, it is the people who hold the true power. He pointed out that Chaitanyapuri and Panigiri Colonies have a 50-year history. When the layouts were established in the area, people bought land and built houses to live. The state government has claimed that it would beautify the Musi Riverfront. Since the land in Chaitanyapuri is valuable, they planned to demolish homes, thinking it would be more profitable, he alleged.

A large protest was organised by the BJP at Indira Park against this. HYDRA announced that houses and buildings constructed in the last 5-10 years would not be demolished. Yet, notices were still issued in Bachupalli and Pragati Nagar threatening the demolition of 5-7 storey buildings, causing distress among residents. Previously, in Division No. 133 in Machhabollaram, there were both Hindu and Muslim crematoriums situated there, none of which were government properties. A donor named Samala Venkat Reddy donated 20 acres, 5 acres for the Muslim cemetery, and 15 acres for the Hindu cemetery. There are 55 colonies surrounding Machhabollaram, and demolitions were carried out there also.

“No matter which official I approached, they did not pay attention.” People are purchasing properties for over Rs 20 lakh right before our eyes, and municipal officials and other authorities have provided permission in the past. How can they collect property tax while simultaneously carrying out demolitions? We have protested against this. There are even houses belonging to families of Kargil War veterans in that area. Two sheds were constructed in the Hindu crematorium, and garbage was dumped there.As a result, the residents of Balaji Nagar could not bear the stench and were forced to take legal action. Even after the court issued a stay order, these government officials lacked the courage to stop the actions,” Eatala added.