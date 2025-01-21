Revanth-Naidu rendezvous

Hyderabad: The official delegations from the two Telugu states of Tel-angana and Andhra Pradesh, led by respective Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, met at Zurich airport on Monday on their way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet.

Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu, AP Minister Nara Lokesh, Union Minis-ter Rammohan Naidu and others were also present at the meeting. The two Chief Ministers spent some time in the lounge discussing the ongo-ing developmental programmes and various investments in the two states.

While the Telangana delegation left for Davos, the AP delegation had an interaction with the TDP NRIs from 12 countries. The Telangana delega-tion will showcase the state as the best destination for investments.