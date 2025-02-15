Revanth On Caste Survey Exercise: ‘Don't mind being last Reddy CM’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday made some intriguing remarks about the current political landscape, likening it to a T20 cricket match. He observed that the focus has shifted from meaningful debates and discussions enriched with intelligent satire to a competition of verbal attacks and abuse.

Acknowledging his participation in this trend, the CM admitted that while he does not prefer it, he has no choice but to engage in the competition.

In a statement that raised many eyebrows, Revanth Reddy remarked that he does not mind being the last Reddy Chief Minister of Telangana. Responding to criticism from the BRS and BJP regarding the caste census exercise in the state, he asserted that his decision to conduct the survey was in line with the promise made to the people by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He further stated that, if necessary, he was willing to serve as an ordinary leader.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of conducting the caste census now, warning that failure to do so would be detrimental to the Backward Classes (BCs) in multiple aspects. He alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and the BRS were attempting to obstruct the census but reiterated his commitment to moving forward despite potential consequences.

Explaining Modi’s opposition to the caste census, Revanth Reddy claimed that the Prime Minister was not an original BC but a legally converted one. He alleged that Modi’s community was added to the BC list only after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Revanth also announced that the Congress would soon prepare an action plan to challenge Modi on the caste survey issue.

During a PowerPoint presentation on the caste survey and Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation, the Chief Minister challenged Modi to prove his sincerity by ordering a caste survey alongside the national census. He argued that if Modi were genuinely a BC, he should have no objections to the survey.

Revanth Reddy criticised BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with its leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, for not participating in the caste survey. He proposed a resolution calling for a social boycott of KCR and his family for their non-participation. The resolution was adopted by the party through a show of hands.

Furthermore, Reddy criticised the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted by the previous BRS government in a single day, labeling it as riddled with errors. He stated that the new report provides clear insights into the BC population in Telangana, revealing that BCs constitute 56.33% of the total population. Reaffirming his commitment to SC categorisation, Revanth Reddy announced that the government would introduce legislation to ensure justice for the sub-castes within the Scheduled Caste community.