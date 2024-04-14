Revanth, Rahul better go to Pak after LS polls: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfil the Congress party’s electoral promises rather than worrying about BJP winning 400 seats in the ensuing parliament elections.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the BJP leader questions the chief minister regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal when elections are around the corner.Besides, asking the BJP to go to Pakistan and contest to achieve its target of winning 400 seats.

Charging that from the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi adopted a pro-Pakistan approach, she termed Congress has Pakistan DNA. “The BJP will get 400 seats in Hindustan and let the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy leave for Pakistan after the completion of the ensuing parliament elections,” she added.

Rani Rudrama said that the issue of winning 400 seats is an issue between the BJP and the people of the country. The Telangana Chief Minister, instead of wasting his time talking about it should spell out when will his government give a Rs 500 bonus per quintal to the farmers who have brought their paddy to the procurement centre and waiting to lift their stocks paying MSP.

Similarly, she asked the chief minister to clarify when his government will be paying Rs 15,000 to the farmers and Rs 12,000 to the agriculture labourers under Rythu Bharosa. Besides, implementing the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme?

The Congress promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for the women per month Rs 500 LPG subsidy and one Tula of gold to the girls during the marriage.

When the government is going to implement these schemes? That apart, the Congress promised to build an international school in each mandal. She asked so far how many foundation stones are laid for the international schools?

The youth were assured financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, unemployment allowance and a job calendar. Gruha Jyothi, homes for the homeless and Rs 5 lakh for those who have lands for the construction of the houses, enhanced pensions for widows, disabled and other sections of people. The chief minister should answer all these before going for the parliament elections to seek a referendum on the performance of his government.

The BJP leader took strong exception to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s alleged remarks that people from Andhra Pradesh settled in Hyderabad were wiser for voting for the pink party and giving more seats in the city.

Terming it is unbecoming on the part of the BRS’ leader to paint a poor picture of Telangana people for not voting BRS, she said, “it reflects the arrogance of feudal

mindset of the BRS leader, and the BRS has not learnt lessons even after losing power,” she added.

If CM Revanth Reddy goes to Pakistan, the BRS

leaders and KTR and his family better go to Andhra Pradesh, she said.