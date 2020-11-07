Revanth Reddy demands enquiry into flood relief fund

Congress leader and MP Revanth Reddy protested in front of the GHMC zonal office in Kukatpally and demanded an enquiry into flood relief fund that was announced by the state government.

Reddy asked the officials to vigilant and any discrepancies in the distribution of the amount would cost them dearly. He alleged that the amount was not distributed to the flood-affected victims but was shared among TRS workers and others. He said that GHMC turned deaf ear when he complained to the higher authorities over the discrepancies in amount distribution.

It is known that the Telangana government has released funds to provide Rs 10,000 to the flood-affected victims. Earlier this week, people staged a protest stating that they have not received the amount from the government and had suffered huge losses due to rains.

After the alleged discrepancies in distributing the money, the government halted the distribution process for a few days and resumed it from Thursday.