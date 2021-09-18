Revanth Reddy fires salvo at CM KCR over approach to dalits, Muslims

Gajwel: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday fired a salvo at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar over the latter's approach towards dalit, Muslim and tribal communities.

Addressing the Dalit and Tribal Dandora public meeting in the CM's constituency, he questioned KCR for not fulfilling the promise of CM post to Dalit, extending 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and enhancing the ST quota in education and employment.

Reddy took a broadside at the TRS government for its failure in providing three acres to dalits. The leader alleged that KCR and his family protected their lands under the Kaleshwaram project and thousands of farmers had lost their livelihoods after their lands were acquired by the government for irrigation projects.

Announcing that the party would launch 'Nirudyoga Dharama Yuddam' (unemployment struggle) from October 2, Reddy exhorted youth to join the fight for jobs. He listed the government's 'anti-people policies' besides the growing crime in the State.

He demanded an increase in the Arogyasri limit to Rs 5 lakh and introduction of full reimbursement scheme. Reddy stated that the CM owed Rs 1 lakh crore to the SC and ST communities, by not spending funds earmarked under SC and ST Sub-plan since seven years.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikharjuna Kharge alleged that KCR neglected the plight of the SC and ST communities. "All other sections were living in despair in the State."

He said Telangana observed September 17 as Liberation Day. "Time has come to liberate the State from KCR and his family's rule. The CM's family ruined Telangana by looting the natural and financial resources."

The TPCC released a charge-sheet against the TRS government, accusing it of hoodwinking people by making false promises in the seven-year KCR regime.