Revanth Reddy govt blind on development made by KCR: Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: Before leaving Telangana Bhavan for 'Chalo Nalgonda' public meeting, BRS leader Kadiyam Srihari spoke to the media and alleged that the government of Revanth Reddy is not seeing the development made by KCR... it is their responsibility to tell the truth to the people of Telangana. He said that the BRS government has blocked the Centre's encroachment on Telangana river waters for the past ten years. But the newly elected Congress government has handed over the management of the rivers to the Krishna and Godavari river water boards in just two months. He said that his party raised a voice against this decision which puts the future of Telangana farmers in darkness.

He said that an open meeting is being held in Nalgonda district in protest against the Congress government's stand for river water conservation. He commented that the Congress government was scared of the BRS public meeting. He said that the Revanth government has propagated lies in the assembly and that it is not good to hand over the projects under the Krishna river to KRMB as it will turn Telangana into a desert. He said that electricity will also face problems.

He said that the Congress government is trying to smear BRS. H3 slammed the Revanth Reddy government for not seeing the development made by KCR. He said Congress needs to tell the truth to the people. He said that KCR will explain to the people of Telangana about the river waters and the losses that will occur if they are handed over to the Centre. He concluded that under any circumstances the Centre will not accept the elevation of Telangana river waters. He said that the water movement started today is only the first step and it will be intensified in the future.