Revanth Reddy: Party will fulfill youth aspiration after coming to power

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy said here on Monday that the party would fulfill the aspiration of the youth soon after coming to power in the State.

Speaking at Hyderabad Yuva Sangharshana public meeting organised by the party, he said official studies showed that more than two lakh posts were vacant in the State departments, but the BRS government was not taking any steps to fill them.

According to the Biswal committee report, there are two lakh job vacancies. youth will not get justice under KCR's rule, he said . AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi came here to support the unemployed.

The Hyderabad Youth Declaration which was announced to explain what the Congress party is going to do to the unemployed and students soon after it comes to power “Reddy said the TSPSC has become a rehabilitation centre for politically unemployed. Online registration will be arranged for filling jobs. A skill development centre will be established in every district. He paid homage to the statue of Srikantachary, the first martyr of the second phase Telangana movement in LB Nagar, before attending the meeting.

CLP leader Batti Vikramarka presented hand woven Pochampalli saree to Priyanka; he explained the plight of the weavers community in the State.