Revanth Reddy targets KCR and Modi on Independence Day

Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy took a broadside at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime minister Narendra Modi on their failure in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.



KCR government sold out costly lands in Hyderabad, the Congress leader said alleged that KCR and his family looted Rs one lakh crore and encroached upon 10,000 acres of land.

Revanth Reddy hoisted national flag at Gandhi Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations. He said that the land deals and sale of government lands will be reviewed soon after Congress came to power in the state in the next elections.

The TPCC Chief said KCR has lost the people's confidence and Congress will come to power. The main promises of supply of Gas cylinder at Rs 500 , filling up of 2 lakh government jobs , Rs 5 lakh financial incentive to those who built own houses , Rs 5 lakh Arogya Sri and waiver of Rs 2 lakh will be implemented in the Congress rule.

Revanth also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP led Union Government landed the country in deep trouble . Country's Debt burden has doubled and unemployment problem intensified.

The Congress leader said Modi and Home minister Amit Shah failed to rescue Manipur from the unprecedented violence which claimed hundreds of peoples lives. The opposition leaders were targeted by ED , IT and CBI raids.