Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
Just In
Revanth Reddy targets KCR and Modi on Independence Day
Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy took a broadside at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime minister Narendra Modi on their failure in...
Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy took a broadside at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime minister Narendra Modi on their failure in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.
KCR government sold out costly lands in Hyderabad, the Congress leader said alleged that KCR and his family looted Rs one lakh crore and encroached upon 10,000 acres of land.
Revanth Reddy hoisted national flag at Gandhi Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations. He said that the land deals and sale of government lands will be reviewed soon after Congress came to power in the state in the next elections.
The TPCC Chief said KCR has lost the people's confidence and Congress will come to power. The main promises of supply of Gas cylinder at Rs 500 , filling up of 2 lakh government jobs , Rs 5 lakh financial incentive to those who built own houses , Rs 5 lakh Arogya Sri and waiver of Rs 2 lakh will be implemented in the Congress rule.
Revanth also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP led Union Government landed the country in deep trouble . Country's Debt burden has doubled and unemployment problem intensified.
The Congress leader said Modi and Home minister Amit Shah failed to rescue Manipur from the unprecedented violence which claimed hundreds of peoples lives. The opposition leaders were targeted by ED , IT and CBI raids.