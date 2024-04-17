Revanth to campaign for Rahul in Wayanad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting Kerala, as part of Congress party’s Lok Sabha campaign for two days. According to sources, he will be visiting Alleppey and Wayanad as part of the 2-day schedule.

Revanth Reddy, being the CM of a Southern State representing the Congress party and also holding the position of PCC chief has been assigned the responsibility of campaigning in support of candidates including Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from Wayanad. Upon his return from Kerala, he will be addressing a public meeting in Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.