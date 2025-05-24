Revanth turned TG into an ATM for Cong: KTR

Hyderabad: With the Chief Minister’s name surfacing in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet in the National Herald money laundering case, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday called it a ‘donation for nomination’ racket under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

The enforcement agency has alleged that Revanth Reddy, while serving as the state Congress chief, solicited funds for Young Indian Pvt Ltd in return for promises of political influence and positions. Reacting sharply to the revelations, KTR launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, accusing him of turning Telangana into an ‘ATM for the Congress Party’. KTR said that central agencies have now confirmed what BRS has been warning for months that Telangana’s governance is compromised by corruption and commission deals. “The ED has officially exposed Telangana’s bagman. Revanth Reddy has been caught influencing donors with political promises. He built a corrupt empire even before taking office. Since becoming CM, he has expanded it into a multi-thousand crore scam,” said Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth was resorting to daily ‘attention diversion dramas’ to escape accountability. “Every press meet, every outburst is a smokescreen to distract the people of Telangana from the real issue of a Chief Minister being named in a money laundering chargesheet,” he said.

KTR questioned the BJP-led Union Government’s silence on the matter. “Will the Centre act, now that Revanth’s name is in the charge sheet, or will they continue to protect him like in previous scams? The Amrut scam, RR Tax scam, Civil Supplies scam — are they all going to be brushed under the carpet?” said KTR.

The ED’s chargesheet, filed before a Delhi court, raised serious questions about internal Congress functioning.