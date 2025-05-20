Revanth Unveils Nallamala Declaration: CM launches Rs 12,600-crore ‘Indira Soura Giri Jal Vikasam’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the Congress government in the state had spent a whopping Rs 60,000 crore for the welfare of farmers in a short span of time after it came to power in the state.

Speaking at the public meeting after launching the Rs 12,600- crore flagship scheme of 'Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam' as part of the Nallamala Declaration at Macharam village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district, the CM said: “The state government has spent Rs 60,000 crore for the welfare of farmers till date. Apart from the minimum support price, Rs 500 bonus is being given to the farmers who cultivate fine varieties of paddy. Earlier, paddy cultivation was burdensome to the farmers and now it has become a profitable occupation”.

Recalling how former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ridiculed him for proposing the cultivation of fine varieties of paddy, Reddy pointed out that the distribution of fine rice to 3.10 crore people through fair price shops had enhanced the self-esteem of the poor in the state.

“The distribution of fine rice to the poorer sections is a testimony to the performance of the people’s government. All the families receiving fine rice through ration shops are extremely happy,” he explained.

He further said that unlike the previous BRS regime which imprisoned those who fought for the ownership rights of ‘podu’ lands, the present Congress government was empowering such farmers by providing solar pump sets under the newly launched scheme. ‘Podu’ is a practice of shifting agriculture by tribal farmers who clear a forest land and cultivate it before moving to another place.

“While the previous BRS government imprisoned people who fought for the ownership rights of ‘podu’ lands, my government is promoting agriculture in such lands by installing solar pump sets. We will provide solar pump sets to all farmers in the Atchampet constituency and instruct the officials to complete the process in 100 days,” he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Opposition was spreading false propaganda against his government on social media with ill-gotten money. “I don’t care about those who spread false propaganda against the government with a mala fide intention. Despite the spread of false propaganda, the welfare schemes will speak for themselves. Telangana people will teach a befitting lesson to those who spread lies,” he said.

The CM said his government had been promoting women as prospective entrepreneurs who could vie with Adanis and Ambanis in solar power generation.

Reddy said the Central government declared Telangana as the number one state in controlling the prices of essential commodities. Telangana also stood top in the maintenance of law and order, he added. “The Opposition raised doubts on the competence of the Palamuru leaders in ruling the government and we proved them wrong by making Telangana as number one state in all sectors,” he announced to the cheers of the crowds.