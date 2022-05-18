Revanth wants govt to raise upper age cap for police jobs

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded the State government to increase the maximum age limit for all kinds of police vacancies by another five years.

He told the State government that around four lakh police post aspirants would lose the opportunity to appear for the exams if it did not increase the age limit.

He said that out of the 17,000 posts, most of the vacancies belonged to police constables and added that the State government had increased the age limit by only three years. Stating that the police job aspirants are worried about the jobs, He wondered if the State has any Home Minister or not? He warned that the Congress party would take up an action plan on the issue if the State government did not fulfil its demand.