RGIA Expands Network with Six New Direct Flights: Connecting Hyderabad with Agartala, Jammu, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj

Hyderabad: In a move to significantly enhance domestic air connectivity from Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport today announced the launch of new direct flight services by IndiGo to six vibrant cities across India. These new routes will open up convenient travel options, making Hyderabad a central hub for travellers exploring various cultural and heritage-rich destinations in India.

IndiGo will begin operations on these routes in late September 2024:

1. Agartala (IXA): Known as the "Gateway to the Northeast," Agartala will be connected to Hyderabad four times a week from 23rd September. The flight will depart at 0730 Hrs and arrive at 1020 Hrs, offering easy access to the cultural richness of north-eastern India.

2. Jammu (IXJ): Renowned as the "City of Temples," Jammu flights will be starting from 24th September and will operate three times a week. Flights will depart at 0705 Hrs and arrive at 1010 Hrs, ensuring pilgrims and tourists can explore its spiritual heritage.

3. Agra (AGR): Globally famous for the Taj Mahal, Agra will see a three-times-a-week service starting 28th September. Flights will leave Hyderabad at 1355 Hrs and reach Agra by 1605 Hrs, making it easier for travellers to visit this world-renowned monument.

4. Kanpur (KNU): Dubbed "The Leather City of the World," Kanpur will be connected four times a week beginning 27th September. With services departing at 0855 Hrs and arriving at 1100 Hrs, this opens up opportunities for business and leisure travellers alike.

5. Ayodhya (AYJ): Known as the "Birthplace of Lord Rama," flights to Ayodhya will start from 27th September, operating four times weekly. Departing at 1355 Hrs and arriving at 1605 Hrs, these flights cater to devotees and history enthusiasts.

6. Prayagraj (IXD): Formerly Allahabad, the "City of Kumbh Mela," will see new flights three times a week starting 28th September. Services will leave at 0855 Hrs and will arrive at 1050 Hrs, providing access to one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

Commenting on the new network, Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, “We are thrilled to introduce these new domestic routes that will enhance travel options for our passengers. This expansion reflects our commitment to improving connectivity and facilitating seamless travel experiences for those journeying to and from Hyderabad. By increasing the number of domestic routes, we are making it easier for travellers to explore India's diverse landscapes and cultures. These routes not only reinforce our position as a central airport in India but also support the cultural and economic growth of these illustrious cities.”

These new flights are set to strengthen RGIA’s position as a vital link to major cities in India, facilitating seamless and flexible travel experiences to over 75 domestic and 18 international destinations for all passengers.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport facilitates quick access to major metro cities in India within a flying time of under 2 hours, and the Middle East within 4 hours. It features a unique facility in South and Central India - a Single Roof Integrated Terminal - making it a preferred transfer gateway for South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name “GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece.

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

