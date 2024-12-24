Rich tributes paid to PV on his death anniv

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Ministers paid tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 20th death anniversary.

The CM said that the beloved son of Telangana paved the way for India’s rise from the crisis to the highest peaks. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisor K Kesava Rao were amongst those who visited his samadhi at PV Gyan Bhoomi on Necklace road.

Recalling that he was awarded with Bharat Ratna for his outstanding services to the country, Kishan Reddy said that Narasimha Rao was the first Prime Minister from Telugu soil who rose to the level of prominence and headed the economic reforms of the country as Prime Minister when the nation was facing difficult times. Bhatti said that through policies like liberalisation and globalisation, Narasimha Rao ensured that India stood on par with global powers. He also described him as a social reformer, besides being a great litterateur of his times. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also paid rich tributes to the polyglot and termed Narasimha Rao as the pride of Telangana. “His birth in Telangana is a source of pride for all of us. PV, who served as the Prime Minister of the country during the difficult period, saved the country from the financial crisis and paved the way for modern India with his rule,” KTR posted on ‘X’.