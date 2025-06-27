  • Menu
Ridhira Group Hosts Soulful Yoga Retreat Amidst Gandipet Serenity

In a harmonious celebration of wellness and nature, Ridhira Group hosted a transformative Soulful Yoga Retreat at the serene Ridhira Retreat,...

In a harmonious celebration of wellness and nature, Ridhira Group hosted a transformative Soulful Yoga Retreat at the serene Ridhira Retreat, Gandipet. Centered on the theme “Breathe | Stretch | Reconnect,” the event offered guests a rejuvenating experience through mindful yoga, healing therapies, and soulful conversations. Led by Advanced Yoga Teacher Vikas Shenoy, the session blended breathwork, gentle movement, and guided meditation. A live Indian instrumental trio featuring the sitar, santoor, and tabla elevated the atmosphere, creating a deeply immersive and meditative setting that embodied Ridhira’s vision of intentional, holistic living in natural harmony.

