Riding high on success, T-Safe turns into safety shield for eves

Hyderabad: The Director General, Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel emphasised that with Uber SOS and Safegaadi integrations, T-Safe ensures real-time alerts and swift police response—shifting from reactive safety to proactive intervention. On the occasion of T-Safe’s annual success meet on Wednesday, the DG featured a live demonstration of the integrated services aimed at enhancing proactive police response during women’s transit.

The event was held at the concourse level of Ameerpet metro station. On this occasion, posters and videos on T-Safe were released as part of the awareness drive. Various women who had utilised the T-Safe service shared their experience. They urged all commuters, especially women to use the T-Safe service as it was digitally inclusive, very easy to use and helped in ensuring a stress-free safe ride monitored by the police.

Balakrishna, Security Manager, HMRL Hyderabad, Sriharish, CEO, Krishana Digital Technologies, Harshini, Operations Head - South India, Uber, Ramesh Reddy, Founder, Safegaadi.com and Parimala Hana Nuthan, DIG, Director - ICCC attended the event.

Telangana has now become the first State in India to embed citizen- initiated police-led ride monitoring directly within public and private transport platforms. Ever since T-SAFE application was launched on March 12, 2024, for the safety of women in the State, more than 36,000 rides had been monitored.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police marked a significant milestone in public safety with the T-Safe’s integrations with Uber SOS and Safegaadi with achieving more than 27,000 SOS alerts addressed, with an average response time of eight minutes. Over 43,000 app downloads and 32,000 registered users.

Moreover, seven other State police departments have expressed interest in replicating the model. With the success, Telangana police is actively expanding T-Safe integrations with major travel aggregators such as Ola, Rapido, Manayatri, and AbhiBus, these partnerships aim to ensure swift and seamless police intervention in case of travel emergencies-irrespective of the platform.