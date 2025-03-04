Riled by shoddy devpt work, activists direct ire at GHMC

Hyderabad: With improper developmental works done by the civil contractors and misappropriation of funds by the civic officials, the activists in the Old city raised their concerns and filed a complaint with the Vigilance & Enforcement Department, and Anti-corruption Bureau.

In a complaint against the officers of Circle 9 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Mohammed Ahmed, a state minority spokesperson Telugu Desam Party along with residents of Murgi Chowk called on DG (Vigilance) and requested to stop civil contractor bill for laying of CC Road in Murgi Chowk Ward 20. In a letter, Ahmed stated that the Civil Contractor Agency – First Adventure is not doing the proper work as per work order. “The details of work order were of length 310 metres for the CC Road, whereas the Contractor laid only 260 metres. The agency must lay the 8’ road as per the rule and work order but the contractor laid only 5 to ½’. The Quality Control Department is also involved in this act of bribery. “The GHMC officials have been bribed hugely by the Contractors and were silent. There are several other misappropriations also committed by the Contractor,” said Ahmed in a complaint.

The residents and TDP leader requested the Vigilance department to urgently call for Vigilance Enquiry against officials of Circle No 9, GHMC, and stop Civil Contractor Bill for laying of CC Road Murgi Chowk Ward 20 estimate cost of Rs 41,50,000.