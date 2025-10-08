Risky ride: Automen lap up viewing reels on mobiles while at the wheel

Hyderabad: The citizens commuting in auto-rickshaws are frustrated as they find their vehicle drivers are connected with their mobile phones mounted on their handlebars and earphones plugged in them. Many of these drivers are caught scrolling through social media reels, watching movies, enjoying music, or making calls while navigating busy streets.

Hans India has been highlighting the issue of the dangerous practice of auto-rickshaw drivers using mobile phones, which endangers the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users. Using mobile phones while driving is an offence under the law.

Yet, it is common to observe drivers of auto rickshaws using their phones. They utilize them not just for making calls, but also for entertainment.

It has been observed that in the past, auto drivers would blast music at high volumes with heavy bass, but now they have ‘elevated’ their entertainment by watching movies and scrolling through reels while driving.

A frustrated motorist at Panjagutta, Kamal Nayan, said, “As a bike rider, I get fed up with these guys honestly. Most of the auto drivers are watching videos while driving, it is endangering other lives.”

Nida Mehreen, a regular auto-rickshaw commuter, stated that she came across numerous auto drivers who are using their mobile phones for purposes beyond just making calls. “I have consistently asked the driver to reduce speed and refrain from reckless driving, yet he was busy watching entertainment on his mobile phone, with earphones in his ears, while driving.”

“Some drivers even engage in video calls with their family or friends. I also observed that they are scrolling through reels on social media and watching movies,” stated Ankita Neelam.

This peculiar trend has caused worry among passengers, motorists, and others. Such behavior has led to frustration among passengers who depend on auto-rickshaws for their everyday travel.

Sharing the experience, Mohammed Murtuza, a motorist, said, “I have seen numerous auto-rickshaw drivers using phones for entertainment, while navigating the roads. This distraction nearly caused the driver to collide with me in the slow-moving traffic near Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. When I looked back, I saw him fixed to his horizontally mobile phone mounted on the handlebar.”

The Hyderabad City police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday issued a stern warning to drivers using mobile phones while driving, calling the act dangerous and punishable under law. Posting on social media, the Commissioner stated that many drivers, including auto-rickshaw, cab, and bike taxi operators, were being seen watching videos or using earphones while on the move. “This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators,” he cautioned.

Emphasising the importance of road safety, Sajjanar said, “Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life — stay focused, stay safe.”

Following the post, several netizens reacted and highlighted the issue and urged for stern action against the violators. Riyazuddin posted, “Almost every auto-rickshaw driver and also car drivers will either be on call or using mobile while driving and traffic cops never challan them. They challan mostly two-wheelers only.”

Another user on X, Dr Midfielder posted, “I have traveled on OLA, Rapido, for a couple of years, and not a single auto driver goes without watching YouTube or speaking on phone.”

Some users also urged the commissioner to create a citizen reporting system to report such offenses directly.

Shaik Salauddin, founder-president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) said, “Most of the drivers are from different districts working in the city, who are unaware of traffic rules and road safety. The union has tried to educate drivers, but all in vain.”