River Boards to go ahead with today’s meet in absence of Telangana state

Hyderabad: Despite repeated pleas from the Telangana Government seeking postponement of the meetings of KRMB and GRMB (Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards) scheduled for Monday, the Boards have decided to hold the meeting in the absence of the Telangana officials.

Top Irrigation officials of the State Government shot off a bunch of letters recently to the Boards demanding postponement of the meeting as the State officials have to attend cases pending in the different courts on the same day.

The two Boards had convened a meeting with the representatives of two Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to discuss the action plan to implement the gazette notification issued by the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry recently.

As per the gazette, KRMB and GRMB have been entrusted with the responsibility of management of Krishna and Godavari waters and the project maintenance on the two rivers from October this year.

Officials said that the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry has instructed the boards to hold the meeting as per the schedule and discuss the issues mentioned in the agenda.

Earlier also, Telangana skipped the first joint coordination meeting of the KRMB and GRMB for not accepting the demand to hold a full Board meeting first.