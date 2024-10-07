Live
- Shilpa Shetty emphasises strength over sacrifice for women
- Leaders expect job displacement from AI
- The growing importance of life skills education
- Inclusive policies essential for reducing poverty gap for people with disabilities: Dr Sophie Mitra
- Hindu Activists Face Legal Action For Alleged Communal Remarks In Shamli
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Meet the Contestants and Explore the New House Theme
- iOS 18.1 Release Date: Apple Intelligence Arriving Soon for iPhone Users
- ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's Home In Land Fraud Case
- Silk clothes presented to Alampur Jogulamba
- JS Hospitals reopens with modernized facilities
Just In
Road Accident in Hyderabad’s Meerpet: Two Killed
Highlights
Truck Collision Near TKR Kaman Leaves Two Dead
Hyderabad: Truck Collision Near TKR Kaman Leaves Two Dead
A tragic road accident occurred in Meerpet near TKR Kaman, where a speeding truck collided with two individuals, resulting in their immediate death. The victims were severely injured upon impact, with their bodies crushed beyond recognition due to the force of the collision.
The incident has shocked locals, and authorities have arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the driver’s condition are yet to be released. Police are working to ensure the area is cleared and traffic is managed as investigations continue.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS