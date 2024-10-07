Road Accident in Hyderabad’s Meerpet: Two Killed

Hyderabad: Truck Collision Near TKR Kaman Leaves Two Dead

A tragic road accident occurred in Meerpet near TKR Kaman, where a speeding truck collided with two individuals, resulting in their immediate death. The victims were severely injured upon impact, with their bodies crushed beyond recognition due to the force of the collision.

The incident has shocked locals, and authorities have arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the driver’s condition are yet to be released. Police are working to ensure the area is cleared and traffic is managed as investigations continue.